CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.55. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,086,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after acquiring an additional 144,338 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

