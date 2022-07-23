D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.16. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 305,909 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 101.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 312,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after acquiring an additional 157,850 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 101,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.