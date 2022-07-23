Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 2,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.26. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.14.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.