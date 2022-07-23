Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Danaher Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $273.84 on Friday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.26.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.14.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

