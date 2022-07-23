Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Cowen

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $340.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $328.14.

Danaher Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $273.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.26. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

