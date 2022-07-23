Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($59.60) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($52.53) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($63.64) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC set a €56.00 ($56.57) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($56.57) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($50.51) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Danone stock opened at €53.74 ($54.28) on Friday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($62.49) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($72.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.05.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.