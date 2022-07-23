DAOventures Price Reaches $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $133,404.20 and $95.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007844 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.