DAOventures Price Reaches $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $133,404.20 and $95.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007844 BTC.
About DAOventures
DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.
Buying and Selling DAOventures
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
