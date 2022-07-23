Dash (DASH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90.10 Million

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Dash has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $47.12 or 0.00213329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $510.37 million and $90.10 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005072 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001127 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00570101 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,830,238 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare,

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

