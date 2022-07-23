Databroker Trading Up 0.8% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,568.62 or 0.99988414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.