Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.75.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $93.79 on Friday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $124.48.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,519.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,882 shares of company stock worth $10,086,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.