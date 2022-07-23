DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.80 and a beta of 1.41.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

