DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

DCP Midstream Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DCP opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional Trading of DCP Midstream

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after acquiring an additional 109,724 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 212,515 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 164,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,098,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

