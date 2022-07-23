DeepOnion Trading Down 0.5% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $99.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001741 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009975 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,701,671 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.