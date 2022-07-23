DEEPSPACE Price Hits $0.0612 on Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $36,900.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032626 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame.

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

