DEEPSPACE Price Hits $0.0612 on Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $36,900.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016652 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001833 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032626 BTC.
DEEPSPACE Profile
DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame.
Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE
