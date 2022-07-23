DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $7.16 million and $1.13 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032466 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,115,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

