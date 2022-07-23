Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$39.50 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Haywood Securities to C$39.50 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Haywood Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.06.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.69. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.00 and a 12-month high of C$35.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.045849 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.