DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) One Day Volume Hits $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032505 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

