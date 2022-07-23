Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Raised to GBX 81

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($0.94) to GBX 81 ($0.97) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ROO. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price target on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 186.50 ($2.23).

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 95.82 ($1.15) on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a one year low of GBX 77.58 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 396.80 ($4.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.02), for a total value of £34,345.95 ($41,059.12). Insiders sold 121,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,529 over the last three months.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

