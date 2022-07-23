DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Cap Reaches $272,093.75

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.29 or 0.00447798 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.28 or 0.02286767 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00351940 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

