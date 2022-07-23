DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00436171 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000892 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.34 or 0.02309932 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00363237 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

