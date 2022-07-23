Dero (DERO) Trading 9.3% Higher This Week

Dero (DERO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00017937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $51.07 million and approximately $60,944.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,415.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.24 or 0.06964992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00254485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00115490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00658726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00554272 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005977 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,702,501 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.