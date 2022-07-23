Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $111.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRU. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.18.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 25.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

