Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $190.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.14.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.48 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,778.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 60,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

