Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) is Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,124 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 2.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $34,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

