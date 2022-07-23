Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

