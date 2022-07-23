Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.31%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $8,308,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $7,164,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 678,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

