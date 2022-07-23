Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $224.00 at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $233.00 to $224.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.42.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $113.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average of $131.66. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 308,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after buying an additional 46,084 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 252,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after buying an additional 36,020 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,218 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

