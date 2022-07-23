Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) versus Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) Critical Analysis

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) and Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Digital Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. 83.1% of Almost Never Films shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Almost Never Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Brands Group -350.34% N/A -89.45% Almost Never Films N/A N/A -77.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Digital Brands Group and Almost Never Films, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Brands Group has a beta of 4.25, meaning that its share price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almost Never Films has a beta of -1.12, meaning that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Almost Never Films’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Brands Group $7.59 million 0.28 -$32.36 million ($4.08) -0.04 Almost Never Films $340,000.00 N/A -$130,000.00 ($0.02) -2.63

Almost Never Films has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Brands Group. Almost Never Films is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Brands Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Almost Never Films beats Digital Brands Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. It offers luxury custom and made-to- measure suiting and sportwear, as well as shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, and other products that are made-to-measure under the Harper & Jones brand. The company also offers luxury T-shirts, tops, and bottoms under the Stateside brand. Digital Brands Group, Inc. sells directly to the consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Almost Never Films

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. The company focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services for movies. Almost Never Films Inc. is based in West Hollywood, California.

