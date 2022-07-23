Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Trading 0.8% Higher

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72. 6,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 45,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,940,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 165.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

