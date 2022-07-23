Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $104.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.07.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $100.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

