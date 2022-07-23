DODO (DODO) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

DODO (DODO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $26.38 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx.

DODO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

