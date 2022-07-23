Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DPZ opened at $399.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.76 and a 200-day moving average of $401.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,776,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 22.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 47.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $14,543,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

