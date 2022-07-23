Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Domino’s Pizza from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $442.04.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
NYSE:DPZ opened at $399.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.21. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
