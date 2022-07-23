Don-key (DON) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Exchanges

Don-key (DON) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $869,880.04 and $27,121.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00250595 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Don-key

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Don-key Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.