Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Up 1%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.86. 10,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.