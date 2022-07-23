Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Up 1%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.86. 10,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.64.
Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.
