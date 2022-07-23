DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DoubleVerify by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.