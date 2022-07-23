Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.45-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.58 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.64. 1,578,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,100. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.19.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

