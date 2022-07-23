Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRETF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.03.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
