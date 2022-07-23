DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00024558 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015101 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004927 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

