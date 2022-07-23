Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 4,000 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MAG Silver by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 328,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MAG Silver by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAG. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

MAG stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

