Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $252,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 75,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.71 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

