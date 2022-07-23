Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 299,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 31.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $247.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.91 and a 200 day moving average of $225.72. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

