Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.51 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.