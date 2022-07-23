Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $488.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $497.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.89.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.61.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

