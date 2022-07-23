Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 430,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $137,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 26.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 66.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 272,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 109,080 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.