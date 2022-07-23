Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,686 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEA by 169.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,172 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in SEA by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.87.

SEA stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

