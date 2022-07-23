Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$297.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.40 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of DCT stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

