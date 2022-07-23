Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,500 ($17.93) to GBX 1,100 ($13.15) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 950 ($11.36) in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.44) to GBX 1,200 ($14.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($13.87) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,232 ($14.73).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 864 ($10.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,152.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 831.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 752 ($8.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.62).

Insider Transactions at Dunelm Group

About Dunelm Group

In related news, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($21,040.05). In other news, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 880 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($21,040.05). Also, insider Andy Harrison bought 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 981 ($11.73) per share, for a total transaction of £99,247.77 ($118,646.47). Insiders purchased a total of 18,117 shares of company stock valued at $16,526,777 in the last quarter.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

