e-Money (NGM) Achieves Market Cap of $9.67 Million

e-Money (NGM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $502,421.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032279 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.

Buying and Selling e-Money

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

