East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

